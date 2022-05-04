125-year-old Lincoln business closes its doors

A 125-year-old Lincoln business has apparently closed its doors.

Pechous Upholstering, which got its start in 1897, has shut down, according to employees who posted on social media.

An email sent to the business was not returned, and its phone number no longer works.

On Monday, the Pechous Upholstering office at 3223 S. 13th St., had a sign posted in the window saying it is permanently closed. There also was a notice taped to the door saying the business has five days to pay $7,000 in back rent or it must vacate the premises.

Pechous, which did both commercial and residential upholstery projects, was founded by Joseph Pechous on the second floor of a downtown furniture store.

It moved in the 1950s to a small space at 2792 South St., where it operated for more than 60 years before moving last year to a space in the Indian Village Shopping Center.

