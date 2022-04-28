Judge dismisses suit over who should operate Lincoln casino

A Lancaster County judge has dismissed a lawsuit by Nebraska's largest keno operator that claimed it should have been given the right to develop a casino at Lincoln Race Course.

The lawsuit, filed last June, alleged Big Red Keno was supposed to be given the first shot at casino operations if expanded gambling became available at the horse racetrack near U.S. 77 and West Denton Road.

Big Red Keno, which provided keno gaming at the track up until the end of 2021, said in the suit that language in its lease gave it the right to operate expanded gambling at the track through 2033 if such opportunities became available.

That happened in November 2020 when Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approved casino gaming at the state's horse racetracks.

However, Big Red's contract was with Omaha Exposition & Racing Inc., which is the company that operates Lincoln Race Course but is not the company building the casino.

That's the Nebraska Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association, which owns the racetrack, and is partnering with WarHorse Gaming, a subsidiary of Ho-Chunk Inc., to build a $220 million casino and hotel.

Lancaster County District Judge Robert Otte ruled Monday it is a major distinction. Since Omaha Exposition & Racing Inc. was subleasing the property from the horsemen's group, it did not have a "valid right to offer expanded gambling activities" to Big Red Keno.

Otte did rule, however, that the keno provider has a valid claim against Omaha Exposition & Racing for damages related to the early termination of its lease, and he gave it 30 days to file an amended lawsuit.

Steve Mossman, a Lincoln attorney representing Big Red Keno, told the Nebraska Examiner that it is evaluating its options, which could include an appeal of the ruling.

WarHorse Gaming, which also plans to develop casinos at racetracks in Omaha and South Sioux City, is still waiting for the state to approve casino regulations so it can apply for a license and move forward with its plans.

The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission approved the rules in December and they have been vetted by the Attorney General's office, but they are still waiting for an OK from Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

