Women stand out in otherwise middling US December jobs report

WASHINGTON — Women have replaced men as the majority of jobholders, and the roles they’re choosing signals a labor-market shift.

Women held 50.04% of nonfarm payroll positions in December, the highest share since 2010, according to Labor Department data Friday. The proportion has been steadily ticking up in recent years as a tight labor market pulls them in and offers higher wages and perks.

Over the past year alone, they’ve taken on a greater share of positions traditionally held by men: they make up 13.8% of mining and logging jobs, up from 12.6% a year earlier, as well as a growing share of manufacturing work, and are climbing toward holding one-third of transportation and warehousing roles.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What remains the same: Women have the biggest presence in education and health services — holding more than three-quarters of those positions — and government services with about 58%. They account for 56% of positions in financial activities.