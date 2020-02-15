What college grads should know about the job search

— Brush up on general skills and also industry tools. Avenica CEO Scott Dettman said that it would be good for students while they are still in school to improve skills such as Excel. Students can look at companies’ job listings and see what sort of programs and tools they require and brush up on how to use them.

“Certain industries have their own language,” he said.

Dettman encouraged students to not be afraid to ask for help as they prepare to enter the workforce, either from professionals already in the business or people they know.

“People are often not very good at selling themselves,” he said.

— Use your first job as a learning experience. Sometimes the first job landed isn’t necessarily the one that’s wanted, but it leads new graduates down the right path for their careers, said Walls, who is an executive and leadership coach and helps teams and individuals in career transition. For example, her son was looking for a job and took an internship as a graphic designer and ended up being hired later and working as a full-time employee for the company.

“Don’t overlook those kinds of things if it’s going to be your foot in the door,” she said.