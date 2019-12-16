Visa warns credit cards at risk of gas-pump hacks

If you use your Visa credit card to pay at the pump for your gas, you might want to take a closer look at your next card statement just in case something appears off.

That’s because Visa has issued a security alert saying that groups of hackers have been able to exploit weaknesses in the gas pump point-of-sale systems that millions of consumers use every day. Visa said that the hackers have used spam-like emails and other methods to get into gas station payment systems where they have installed so-called “scraping” software that can take a person’s data off of their credit cards.

Foster City-based Visa said it in its security alert that it believes the hacking and thefts have been committed by a cybercrime group that calls itself Fin8, which Visa described as “a financially motivated threat group active since at least 2016” that often targets point-of-sale systems in the retail, restaurant and hospitality industries.