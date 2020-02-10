United Airlines buys flight academy to gain source of pilots

United Airlines said Wednesday it is buying a flight academy to help produce a new supply of trained pilots, an unusual approach to deal with the wave of retirements now hitting the airline industry.

United will take over the Westwind School of Aeronautics in Phoenix. The airline said it expects the academy to produce about 300 graduates in its first year, who would then build experience at smaller operators before flying for United.

The academy's graduates could help — but will not fully solve — United's need for pilots in the future. The airline forecasts that it will need to hire more than 10,000 pilots by 2029, as thousands of its baby-boom pilots hit the mandatory retirement age of 65.

United and rivals including Delta and American have enough pilots for now because they recruit from smaller, regional carriers where pay is far lower.

However, several regional airlines have suffered shortages — bad enough for some to reduce flying. They have had to boost wages and signing bonuses. Regional carriers operate smaller planes under banners including United Express, Delta Connection and American Eagle.