U.S. patent activity surged in 2019 with Microsoft, Amazon among the top 10 recipients

“Amazon has a similar profile to IBM, Microsoft, Google and Facebook,” he said. (IBM was again the top recipient of U.S. patents last year, followed by Samsung Electronics and Canon.)

Amazon also had a concentration of patents in speech recognition, a reflection of its Alexa voice computing technology and machine learning, though several of Amazon’s rivals were active in this area, too, Cady said.

The lag time between a patent application and its grant can be two years or more, so the patent categories granted in 2019 represent the outcome of research conducted in the mid- to late-2010s or earlier. And many patents may never wind up in a product on the market. At Amazon, patents don’t necessarily reflect current developments in its product and services, a spokesperson said.

But a robust and growing patent portfolio is table stakes for the world’s biggest technology companies, and their employees are often recognized and rewarded for inventions patented on behalf of their employers. Amazon has an internal office to streamline the process, helping even non-engineers claim ideas on the company’s behalf.

As recognition for filing for a patent, employees get clear, puzzle-shaped awards adorned with CEO Jeff Bezos’ signature. A blue puzzle piece recognizes granted patents.