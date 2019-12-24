Tips to make the best of post-holiday shopping

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here are tips for post-Christmas shopping:

SHOPPING AHEAD: The post-Christmas shopping period is a good time to stock up on items like wrapping paper, cards and home decor shoppers will need next year. For example, holiday decor is typically slashed by 50%, but those discounts deepen to 80% after Dec. 25, according to Ramhold. She recommends heading to the sales racks right after Christmas since there won’t be much selection if bargain hunters wait longer.

SHOPPING FOR CURRENT IN-SEASON GOODS: Last year, about one-third of post-Christmas deals was for clothing and accessories, according to DealNews.com. But stores like Victoria’s Secret and Michael Kors also use this period to run semi-annual sales. Discounts on sweaters and other winter clothing are about 50%, similar to Black Friday, so it’s best to wait until after Jan. 1 when the deals deepen to 70%, according to DealNews.com. Still, some retailers like Target start their after-Christmas deals with more aggressive cuts. Target is taking up to 70% off on clothing and shoes for the family starting Thursday.