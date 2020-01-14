Russell Stover to cut jobs in some areas, add jobs elsewhere

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Russell Stover Chocolates plans to close some facilities and stores nationwide but the expected loss of about 400 jobs will be offset by new jobs resulting from expansion in other areas, the company announced Tuesday.

The company, which began in Russell and Clara Stover’s Colorado home in the 1920s and came on the market as Mrs. Stover’s Bungalow Candies, made its chocolate in Lincoln from 1942-80.

The Haymarket plant closed for good in 1980. In its heyday, it churned out 50,000 pounds of chocolates a day and handed out paychecks to hundreds as Lincoln’s second-largest employer.

It announced Tuesday it will close distribution and fulfillment centers in Butler, Missouri, and Cookeville, Tennessee, with work from the Tennessee plant moving to a plant in Corsicana, Texas.

The candy maker plans to add a total of 300 jobs at plants in Corsicana, as well as in Iola and Abilene, Kansas.

A plant in Montrose, Colorado, will be closed in 2021, which will increase the workload at the two Kansas plants, according to a company statement. Russell Stover also plans to close some low-traffic stores during the next year but it did not specify where those stores were located.