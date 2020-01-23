Recession? What recession? Builders have high hopes for 2020

LAS VEGAS — Homebuilders are headed into 2020 in the best mood in years.

Low interest rates and good economy are driving more buyers to their doors, and worries about a possible recession have subsided.

“What a great time to be in our industry,” said Sheryl Palmer, CEO of Arizona-based Taylor Morrison Homes, a major builder in North Texas. “Each year we think we only have another year or two because a recession is looming.

“I just don’t see that,” Palmer said. “We are going to have some bumps. But I think we have a long road ahead.”

Just finishing the housing industry’s best year since the Great Recession, builders have some reason to be more upbeat.

Almost 70,000 builders and housing sector professionals are gathered in Las Vegas this week for the industry’s annual confab. Attendance at the International Builders show is up from only about 42,000 people during the recession.

But the turnout is still below the more than 100,000 people who came to the gathering in 2005 before the housing market crash.