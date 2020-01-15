Passenger sues airline, alleges employee stalked, harassed her

When Barno asked how he got her number, CNN said, the man insisted she had given it to him and she must have forgotten. Later, he said he got her number from her luggage tag. He said he was on her flight to Chicago and asked her to sit with him.

Barno told him to stop texting her, but he replied that friendship with him would be to her advantage. “I can always give you good seats, access to the lounges and free flights too!!” CNN reported.

Barno alerted a flight attendant to her text messages and was told they were familiar with “Ahmad,” according to CNN. He was escorted off the plane first when it landed in Chicago.

Barno claims in the suit that she told the man to stop communicating with her, but he continued.

“Defendant Doe made it clear that he wanted to have sexual contact with Plaintiff, and aggressively communicated with her to further his goal,” the lawsuit alleges. “Defendant Doe kept her contact information and did not stop contacting her for a long period of time, and also sent her sexually-suggestive images.”

The suit further claimed that the airline “knew of its employee’s propensity to initiate unwanted sexual communication with employees” and with customers, but kept him on as an employee.

“Defendant American Airlines did not do a sufficient job in hiring and supervising employees to keep its customers safe from sexual harassment and stalking,” the suit alleges.

