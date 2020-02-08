Office Coach: Your current job is uninspiring. Should you stay or should you go?

Q: I’m trying to figure out if I can stay in a job when I’m uninspired and unhappy, or if the only way to reset is to change jobs. Or is it like marriage where you can refresh your outlook without jumping ship? I think I know, but I am trying to figure out what would need to happen for me to become happy again.

—Ted, 43, engineer

A: Start with your inner knowledge.

Many of us have ignored that voice only to say, “I had a feeling” later when things went south. On the other hand, your voice may be suggesting options that would not serve you.

If you are thinking you should be able to make it work, try considering a few questions:

— Do I have a pattern of staying in tough situations too long, only to have to leave under unfavorable circumstances?

— Am I clear on push points that would require me to leave sooner rather than later? List the behaviors you can’t tolerate (abuse, disrespect, etc.) on a card and then honor them.

— Do I have thoughts on changes that could make a difference? Even if they are vague, they will give you a start.

If you believe you need a clean start: