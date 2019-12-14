Office Coach: How to prepare for helping key client’s business thrive

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

— Created a strategy for helping them succeed.

Don’t be discouraged if you have low grades on the latter two. That’s what you’ll prepare for in 2020.

Put your full attention on the client now. Study them like you would if you were writing a thesis about them. You need to know all about their industry, their competition and the threats they face, any regulatory issues, international dynamics, etc.

Look at work that futurists are doing. What changes should your client anticipate from, say, climate change, technology or demographic trends?

Then put on your CEO hat. What would keep you up at night? What help do you need?

This is where your new strategic partnership plan will come in.

Your first step is to show them that you understand them at a depth that they may not have realized, and that you’ve taken the time to anticipate where they need to go in order to prosper.

From there, critique the work that you do for them. Some of it likely supports them in valuable ways, but some may be out of date compared to their needs.