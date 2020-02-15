Office Coach: Getting to the bottom of indecision that could upend a career

Simple. You may have to accept that you were wrong. Sound trivial? For many of us, it can be a hard thing to accept. In fact, it can trigger a debilitating case of impostor syndrome.

You know you have this if you secretly question whether you actually deserve the position you hold.

Notice your phrase, “I’ve been given promotions.” These aren’t the words of someone who truly believes they have earned their increased status in the organization.

The instinct then is to hide within your comfort zone. It’s easier to stall on decisions than to expose yourself to error.

This is not sustainable, as you know. Decide whether you want to remain in an executive role and, if so, what actions you will take.

Commit to addressing your deficit. Given the high stakes and the entrenched behavior, I suggest giving serious consideration to finding a coach who can work with you on this.

Enlist support from your leadership. They clearly value you, so find ways to tap into them for additional feedback and/or mentoring.

Ask your team to nudge you if you are dragging your heels on a decision they need. Then be receptive to their reminders.