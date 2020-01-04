Has AT&T actually stopped selling your location data? We could find out in 2020

In its lawsuit, the foundation argues that AT&T “quietly sold its customers’ real-time location data to third-party aggregators knowing that once sold, that sensitive location data would later enter the marketplace where it could be used for nefarious purposes.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In response, AT&T told the court that it stopped selling users’ location data to third parties in March 2019 and asked for the lawsuit to be thrown out, submitting its communication with the FCC as evidence it stopped the practice.

“We only share location data with customer consent and voluntarily stopped sharing it with aggregators months before this lawsuit was filed,” AT&T said in a statement, adding that it would continue sharing location data with services like roadside assistance, fraud protection and medical device alerts that have “clear and even life-saving benefits.”

The foundation, in recent motions seeking additional evidence from AT&T, said the company has a history of “misrepresentations and omissions" in statements to the public and members of Congress about whether AT&T stopped disclosing customer location data.