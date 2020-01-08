Employee mocks company holiday gift on Twitter, gets fired

Florness said Fastenal has similar policy language in its employee manual. “It’s standard,” he said.

Asked if Fastenal would consider rehiring the worker, Florness said that while the firing decision may have been “an overreaction” and he may have made a different determination, he was “not going to second guess” his staff. He added that the fired worker was a manager and that HR staffers may have thought he should have known better.

Plus, a lot has transpired in the four days since the firing, including the worker — identified as Hussien Mehaidli, 27, in the CTV News article — giving a phone interview to the outlet.

Florness said reaction was so swift that he made a video and sent it to all his general managers in Canada on Saturday morning to set the record straight. Beyond the facts, he worried that Mehaidli’s tweet hinted that Fastenal’s 22,000 workers in Canada were being treated unfairly.

The barbecue sauce and grill scraper sets Canadian workers received was worth $27 each. While U.S. workers received a different gift, the value of the package was the same. In the past, all workers received the same gift, but customs regulations changed, so operations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico were given a budget and each chose a gift sourced from the respective country.