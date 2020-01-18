Boeing orders from China could resume now that trade deal is signed

The “phase one” trade deal signed by the U.S. and China Wednesday is expected to unblock an informal halt to Chinese orders for Boeing jets that had begun to affect the manufacturer’s long-term production plans, and it could lead to big orders in 2020 and 2021.

The last Chinese order for a Boeing jet was in November 2017. In the more than two years since, the Chinese government has blocked further transactions, reserving the prospect of large jet orders as a card to play in the trade talks.

In October, as a direct result of the China freeze, Boeing’s then-CEO Dennis Muilenburg announced a production rate cut for the 787 Dreamliner from 14 to 12 jets per month was planned for the end of 2020.

“The lack of orders from China in the past couple of years has put pressure on the production rate,” Muilenburg explained in a teleconference about third quarter earnings. “Now that we’re within lead time on our production system and those orders from China have not materialized, we need to make a decision.”

He added that Boeing would “continue to monitor and inform the U.S.-China trade discussions.”