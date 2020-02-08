World health leaders oppose coronavirus-related travel restrictions. Airlines cut 25,000 flights anyway

During the 2003 severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, viral outbreak, airlines in Asia lost about $6 billion in revenue but demand for air travel to the region rebounded seven months after the crisis began, according to the International Air Transport Assn.

In a statement, John Grant, senior analyst with OAG Aviation, an international flight data company, called the latest cuts in flights “probably the most significant ever seen in one week in response to any pandemic event.”

According to OAG, the reduction in flights to, from and within China represents 4.4 million fewer airline seats, with the biggest hit being felt by Chinese airlines that operate domestic flights. Carriers such as China Eastern Airlines and Air China are enduring cuts to capacity of 20% to 30% because of the outbreak, according to OAG.

In the U.S., about 1,360 flights a month operate between U.S. cities and China, with 556 of those routes operated by U.S. carriers, according to OAG. Travel from the U.S. to China alone represented 4.6% of all the U.S. international flight capacity.

Since the outbreak, demand for flights from the U.S. to China dropped by as much as 58%, Berg said.

