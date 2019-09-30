CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wells Fargo has named Charles Scharf as CEO of the troubled bank, its third permanent leader since a major scandal over fake accounts erupted three years ago.
Scharf replaces Wells’ former CEO Tim Sloan, who stepped down in March. The bank’s general counsel Allen Parker has been filling in as interim CEO.
Scharf had previously served as CEO of Bank of New York Mellon since 2017. He starts in his role Oct. 21, and will be based in New York.
“I am honored and energized by the opportunity to assume leadership of this great institution, which is important to our financial system and in the midst of fundamental change,” Scharf said in a news release. “I have deep respect for all the work that has taken place to transform Wells Fargo, and I look forward to working closely with the board, members of the management team, and team members.”
Before Bank of New York Mellon, Scharf was CEO of Visa Inc. and managing director of the private investment arm of JPMorgan Chase & Co. He also held the roles of CEO of Retail Financial Services at JPMorgan Chase and CEO of the retail division at Bank One Corp, which merged with JPMorgan in 2004.
Sloan, a longtime Wells Fargo veteran, had been named CEO after the accounts scandal was revealed in 2016. In announcing his departure, Sloan said external attention on him was a distraction that impacted the efforts to move Wells Fargo forward.
The same day Sloan announced he was stepping down, Wells’ board said it planned to look outside the company for its next CEO.
It’s been nearly six months since Sloan stepped down, but on a conference call, Wells Fargo Board Chair Betsy Duke said the length of the process was typical.
“I know six months sounds like a long time when you’re not hearing anything, but when we first started we were advised that six months was a normal, average time for a search like this,” she said.
The decision to hire an outsider came after regulators and some members of Congress continued to criticize Wells under Sloan’s leadership. Such criticism focused on not just the accounts scandal — where employees opened millions of accounts without customer permission to meet high-pressure sales goals — but also newer disclosures of customer harm in other areas, such as mortgages.
The San Francisco-based bank employs approximately 26,000 people in the Charlotte region, its largest employment hub.
This is the latest change at the top at Wells Fargo since the fake accounts scandal.
Following those revelations, and two heated congressional hearings on the scandal, John Stumpf retired as CEO in 2016 after more than three decades with the bank. Wells then promoted Sloan, at the time president and chief operating officer, as Stumpf’s replacement.
Under Sloan, Wells implemented a series of changes to address its problems and restore its image. Those included eliminating product sales goals for retail bankers in branches and call centers.
But also during Sloan’s tenure, Wells disclosed fresh problems in other areas, including foreign exchange, wealth management, auto lending and add-on products such as identity theft protection.
Such disclosures led regulators and lawmakers to express frustration with the bank.
Sloan stepped down after coming under blistering congressional scrutiny during a March hearing on Capitol Hill. At that hearing, U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, a California Democrat, told Sloan that he had failed to keep the bank “out of trouble.”