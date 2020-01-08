Walgreens begins 2020 much as it ended 2019, on a sour note

Walgreens is kicking off its year much as it ended its last, with a big earnings plunge.

First-quarter net income tumbled about 25% as the drugstore chain filled fewer prescriptions than expected and continued to work through a cost-cutting program geared to produce billions in future savings.

Walgreens executives said Wednesday that the company, which has 12 Lincoln locations, was hurt, in part, by a difficult market in the United Kingdom, but it also generated more cash than expected, and that cost-cutting may exceed the company's goal of $1.8 billion in annual savings by 2022.

Future savings were overshadowed by the current environment of sliding profits, however. Shares of Walgreens, a Dow component, slid more than 6%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. runs more than 18,750 stores, including nearly 9,300 in the United States.

The company and its competitors have been hurt by challenges like tighter prescription reimbursement from insurers and other payers and growing competition from online options like Amazon.com. That has eaten into sales at the front end of their stores, or the areas outside the pharmacy.