Major U.S. stock indexes ended mixed Thursday after an early rally lost its strength toward the end of the day.
The S&P 500 managed to hold on to a tiny gain that extended its winning streak to a third day. The benchmark index, which is within 0.7% of its all-time high set July 26, ended the day slightly down for the week.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Gains in health care, technology, utilities and other sectors outweighed losses elsewhere in the market Thursday. Advancers outnumbered decliners on the New York Stock Exchange. Bond yields were little changed.