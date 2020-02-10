US says Chinese military stole masses of Americans' data

The indictment comes at a delicate time in relations between Washington and Beijing. Even as President Donald Trump points to a preliminary trade pact with China as evidence of his ability to work with the Communist government, other members of his administration have been warning against cybersecurity and surveillance risks posed by China, especially as the tech giant Huawei seeks to become part of new, high-speed 5G wireless networks across the globe.

Experts and U.S. officials say the theft is consistent with the Chinese government's interest in collecting as much information about Americans as possible. The personal data can be easily sold — though officials say there is no evidence of that happening here — and used by Chinese intelligence services eager to target Americans, including possible spies, or find weaknesses and vulnerabilities that can be exploited.

“We have to be able to recognize that as a counterintelligence issue, not a cyber issue," said Bill Evanina, the U.S. government's top counterintelligence official.

The four accused hackers are all suspected members of the People's Liberation Army, an arm of the Chinese military that was blamed in 2014 for a series of intrusions into American corporations.