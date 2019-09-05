A federal judge on Wednesday signed off on the $69 billion acquisition of Aetna Inc. by CVS Health Corp., clearing away the last obstacle to the blockbuster deal that closed last year.
The Justice Department approved the deal last October after requiring the sale of Aetna’s Medicare prescription drug plans to WellCare Health Plans Inc. to address the government’s concerns that the merger would undercut competition. Federal law requires court approval of settlements the Justice Department reaches with merging companies to assure industry competition.
U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon in Washington, D.C. set hearings after saying the companies and Justice Department treated him like a “rubber stamp” and that he was “being kept in the dark” about the closing of the merger.
He signed off on a settlement agreement reached last year with antitrust enforcers at the Justice Department that cleared the way for creating the health care giant. Opponents of the merger argued the combination would harm competition.
Although opponents of the deal “raised substantial concerns that warranted serious consideration, CVS’s and the government’s witnesses, when combined with the existing record, persuasively support why the markets at issue are not only very competitive today, but are likely to remain so post-merger,” Leon wrote in his decision. “Consequently, the harms to the public interest the (critics) raised were not sufficiently established to undermine the government’s conclusion to the contrary.”
He said he has “concluded that the proposed settlement is well ‘within the reaches’ of the public interest.”
The companies announced their merger plans in December 2017, promising to create an integrated health-care company with pharmacy locations, including 10 in Lincoln, that could be hubs for medical services.
“CVS Health and Aetna have been one company since November 2018 and today’s action by the district court makes that 100% clear,” a CVS spokesman said in an emailed statement.
The company has pledged to keep Aetna in Hartford — where it was founded in 1853 — for at least 10 years as part of its acquisition of the health insurer. In addition, the number of employees at Aetna and its Connecticut subsidiaries will remain about 5,300 for at least four years after the deal closes.
Merger settlements negotiated between the Justice Department and companies require court approval and companies typically close deals before a judge signs off because they are routinely approved without changes. Leon held a hearing to solicit comments from opponents, including the American Medical Association, that argued the divestiture insufficiently restored competition.
“Despite an unprecedented review that dragged many details of this merger into the light, today’s decision ultimately fails patients, will likely raise prices, lower quality, reduce choice, and stifle innovation,” AMA President Patrice A. Harris said in a written statement.
Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim of the Justice Department’s antitrust division said Leon’s decision “protects seniors and other vulnerable customers” of individual prescription drug plans from the anticompetitive effects that would have occurred had CVS and Aetna merged their individual prescription businesses.
CVS shares rose nearly 2% in after-hours trading, to $62.82 after ending the day up 1.6 percent.