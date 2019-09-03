WASHINGTON — The U.S.-China trade war and slower global growth are weighing on the U.S. economy, reducing factory output in August for the first time in three years.
A survey by the Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, on Tuesday showed that factory production and new orders fell sharply last month and are now shrinking. U.S. manufacturers also cut jobs, the survey found. The data has fueled concerns that the broader U.S. economy is weakening.
Other recent data has shown factory output is decreasing in Europe and much of Asia, in large part because of the U.S-China trade fight. That has weakened global demand for U.S. exports. Manufacturing activity is declining in 17 out of 30 countries surveyed by the consulting firm IHS Markit.
More than half of the public comments from companies surveyed by ISM pointed to the economic uncertainty as a drag on their businesses.
The ISM's manufacturing index slid to 49.1 last month, from 51.2 in July. That's the lowest reading issued since January 2016. Any reading below 50 signals a contraction in the sector.
While consumer spending in the U.S. has remained strong, the deterioration in U.S. manufacturing could slow job growth and weaken the economy.