US Chamber: ‘We would like to see Republicans and Democrats returning to things we need’

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the group that represents the interests of major businesses across the country, laid out a detailed set of expectations for last week’s State of the Union address. Few were realized.

Neil Bradley, the chamber’s executive vice president and chief policy officer, politely referred to much of what happened as “missed opportunities.”

What the chamber, and by extension the business community, sought most from the president and Congress was a tone of cooperation.

What it got was Republican reelection chants and an unceremonious shredding of the president’s speech by the Democratic speaker of the House.

It was political theater that had Bradley grasping for signs of hope behind the scenes.

“We would like to see Republicans and Democrats returning to the things we need,” Bradley said in an interview. “It was disappointing because they had a chance at the State of the Union. Increasingly, you have to differentiate between the day-to-day work being done on issues and made-for-media events.”

