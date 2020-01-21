TD Ameritrade's profit falls 37% after cutting commissions

OMAHA — Online brokerage TD Ameritrade’s fiscal first-quarter profit fell 37% in the first full quarter with free commissions on most trades.

The Omaha-based company said Tuesday it earned $379 million, or 70 cents per share, during the quarter ended in December. That's down from $604 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.

The company said one-time costs drug its earnings down 6 cents per share. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

TD Ameritrade agreed last fall to be bought by rival Charles Schwab in a $26 billion stock deal that is expected to close in the second half of this year.

TD Ameritrade said its revenue fell 15% to $1.29 billion, but the company handled a record number of trades. The company averaged more than 1 million trades per day during the quarter, up from 927,849 a year earlier.

