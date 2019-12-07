Survey: Recession odds diminishing for U.S. economy, but watch for a slowdown

The nation’s top economists say a recession within the next year isn’t probable, but that doesn’t mean the U.S. economy will be worth bragging about.

Experts polled for Bankrate’s Fourth-Quarter Economic Indicator survey estimate a 35% chance that the U.S. economy will enter a downturn between now and the November 2020 elections. That’s down from 41% during the prior quarter’s survey, showing that experts are more optimistic about the future.

At the same time, however, job growth is expected to slow, the unemployment rate is anticipated to edge higher and the 10-year Treasury yield is estimated to hold near the historic lows seen this year, according to respondents.

Those conditions all reflect the shifting outlook. Recession risks — most prominently caused by the U.S.-China trade war — have moderated somewhat as Beijing and Washington appear to be closing in on an initial “phase one” deal. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve has propped up the economy with three rate reductions this year.

But the yellow caution tape remains. Manufacturing activity in the U.S. is contracting, and business investment has been negative for two straight quarters. The economic expansion has also naturally lost some steam, given that it’s lasted for more than 10 years.