Stocks soared this year. Half of millennials missed out

Katherine Lovinger, 36, a North Hollywood biostatistician for a medical-devices maker, said she mainly invests in a diversified basket of exchange-traded funds, rather than individual stocks, but keeps the majority of her cash in savings accounts in part because she’s worried about the stock market’s outlook.

“I understand growth is very small with (savings) compared with the stock market, but I don’t trust that the growth in the market is going to continue,” she said. “My best guess is that within the next six to nine months we’re going to see, if not a full crash, at least a guaranteed slowdown.”

A stock-market dive could contain a blessing for young people who have a long-term investment horizon: It would create an opportunity to plow money into stocks when prices are low.

But many analysts say high prices alone shouldn’t be a barrier to buying stocks. One technique for investing without being afraid of entering at a peak is to use dollar-cost averaging: buying the same dollar value of the same set of stocks at regular intervals, on an ongoing basis, regardless of where the market stands. That way the investor ends up buying more shares when prices are low and fewer when they’re high.