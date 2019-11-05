NEW YORK — It's the market that continues mostly upward, even though there's still plenty to worry about.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq closed at record highs yet again on Tuesday, and the S&P 500 closed barely below the all-time high it reached a day earlier.
The gains in recent weeks have been driven by company earnings that haven't been nearly as terrible as Wall Street was expecting, interest rate cuts, hopes for a trade truce and a steadily growing economy. In all, the S&P 500 is up 22.7% so far this year, putting it on pace for its best year since 2013.
You have free articles remaining.
The upbeat mood marks a pivot from the summer, when worries about trade, Britain's potentially messy exit from the European Union and the slowing global economy loomed over the market.
Here's a closer look at the factors that have been sending the U.S. stock market to record highs this fall.