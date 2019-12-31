Stocks close out best year since 2013; S&P 500 soars 28.9%

January's rally helped set the tone for a year in which the market responded to every downturn with a more sustained upswing. Along the way, stocks kept setting records — 35 of them for the S&P 500 index, 22 for the Dow and 31 for the Nasdaq.

By the end of the year, the Fed had completely reversed course and cut rates three times in what Powell called a pre-emptive move against any impact a sluggish global economy and the U.S.-China trade war might have on U.S. economic growth.

The market also overcame a late-summer slump caused by fears that the U.S. economy could be headed for a recession. Those concerns eased as investors drew encouragement from surprisingly good third-quarter corporate earnings and data showing the economy was not slowing as much as economists had feared.

“You fast-forward 12 months and now we're going into 2020 and the sentiment seems like it's fairly the opposite,” Buchanan said. ”There are fairly rosy expectations and there's not a consensus that a recession is coming in a very near term.”

