Replicas of Arturo Di Modica's "Charging Bull" are for sale on a street vendor's table outside the New York Stock Exchange. U.S. stocks moved broadly lower in morning trading Tuesday as investors again back away from technology companies. 

 Mary Altaffer, Associated Press

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks climbed on Monday and gave one last nudge to ensure the S&P 500 emerges from yet another tumultuous quarter with a modest gain.

As has been the case throughout the quarter, movements in President Donald Trump's trade war with China helped drive the market on Monday. Investors found encouragement after China said that its top trade negotiator will lead talks with the United States that are expected to take place next week. The Trump administration also calmed some worries that it may limit U.S. investment in Chinese companies.

The developments helped push technology stocks higher in particular. Those companies often move along with worries about trade because of how reliant they are on China as both a customer and a supplier. The S&P 500 climbed 14.95 points, or 0.5%, to 2,976.74.

