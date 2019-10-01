{{featured_button_text}}
A Southwest Airlines jet makes its approach to Dallas Love Field airport, in Dallas. Booking flights can be stressful as consumers worry about how to get the best deal and how far ahead to book, especially at holiday time. Experts say check multiple websites for prices and forget the notion that there's a magic day of the week or time of day when fares drop.

 AP file photo

PLANO, Texas — Pilot-union leaders at Southwest Airlines say it could be February or March before their airline resumes flights using the Boeing 737 Max.

That's much later than projected by either Southwest or Boeing.

Union officials said Monday that the grounded plane's return will take longer for several reasons, including pilot-training requirements and possible changes to checklists that pilots are expected to perform when something goes wrong with a plane.

The Max has been grounded since March after two crashes killed 346 people. Southwest, the biggest operator of the plane, has dropped the Max from its schedule through Jan. 5.

Jon Weaks, president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, said the union has been uncomfortable with Southwest's timetable.

"On our side, we think we're looking at maybe even February or March," he said during a meeting of pilot-union representatives from several airlines.

