Shorter holiday shopping season? Black Friday? Who cares? These gift buyers have already knocked it out.

An estimated 39.6 million people were expected to shop on Thanksgiving, but that will be overshadowed by Cyber Monday, when 68.7 million people are expected to open their wallets, the trade group said.

Holiday retail sales in November and December will rise 3.8% to 4.2% from last year, to as much as $730.7 billion, the trade group said. Deloitte estimated shoppers on average will spend about $415 during the Thanksgiving weekend.

And that comes as Black Friday has taken a back seat in recent years. The last time Black Friday was the biggest shopping day of the year was in 2016, according to Craig Johnson, president of retail consulting firm Customer Growth Partners. “Black Friday does not have the importance it once had,” he said.

Argento, who describes herself as a skilled and thoughtful gift-giver, said she always keeps an eye out for birthday and holiday gifts she can shower on her family, friends and co-workers. She uses a holiday shopping app called Santa’s Bag to help her stick to her budget of $750 to $800.

“Holiday gifting is my time to shine,” she said.

As a result, all that remains on her shopping list are some gifts she plans to make — except for a Nintendo Switch, but it hasn’t been discounted enough for her yet.