Sears selling DieHard brand to Advance Auto Parts for $200M

More than 50 years ago, Sears launched DieHard, an auto battery designed with extra starting power and a reputation for performance and durability under difficult conditions.

The retailer’s parent company announced this week the sale of DieHard to Advance Auto Parts for $200 million, in a deal that provides cash for a company having its own difficulties.

Under the all-cash transaction announced Monday, Transformco, the parent company led by Edward Lampert that owns Sears and Kmart, still will have rights to sell DieHard products under a supply agreement with Advance Auto Parts.

The deal also includes an “exclusive royalty-free, perpetual license” that would give the retailer permission to develop and market DieHard items outside of automotive categories.

After coming out of bankruptcy earlier this year, the Hoffman Estates-based retailer has struggled. The company has announced hundreds of layoffs and plans to close about a third of its remaining stores.

Sears launched DieHard in 1967, after spending nine years and more than $1 million on its development.

The line of products currently sold under the name include DieHard-brand battery chargers, jump starters, flashlights, alkaline batteries, work boots and tires.