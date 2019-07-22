{{featured_button_text}}
Harmony of the Seas arrives in Southampton

Royal Caribbean announced Monday it will start cruising out of New Orleans. Pictured here is the world's largest passenger cruise ship, Harmony of the Seas, docked on arrival in Southampton, England.

 Andrew Matthews/PA via AP

NEW ORLEANS — Royal Caribbean will begin year-round cruises from New Orleans beginning in January.

The 2,744-passenger Majesty of the Seas will begin sailing out of the Port of New Orleans in 2020 and run through April 2021. It will sail on seven-night voyages — Saturday to Saturday — to the Bahamas and western Caribbean.

The port already is home to year-round cruises by two Carnival ships and to winter-season cruises aboard Norwegian Cruise Lines.

Royal Caribbean returned to New Orleans on a seasonal basis from December 2018 to March with the 2,435-passenger Vision of the Seas.

In 2018 Port NOLA set a record with 1.18 million cruise passengers and 235 ship calls. The port anticipates about 1.45 million cruise passengers and 341 ship calls in 2020.

Night news editor

I am night news editor of the Lincoln Journal Star.

