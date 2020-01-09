Report: Grubhub considers sale as competition intensifies

The difficult environment has given some businesses pause. In October PostMates postponed plans to become a publicly traded company, saying the conditions were not favorable.

Grubhub has said it hopes to double the number of restaurants on its platform by the end of 2020 by expanding a pilot program that included non-partnered restaurants. The company has admitted the new strategy contradicts its philosophy of delivering only for partnered restaurants and that it was not in the company's best interests long-term, but that it's an efficient way to keep current customers and lure new ones.

In August, Panera began offering delivery through Grubhub and other third parties, but it uses its own drivers. Dan Wegiel, Panera's chief growth and strategy officer, said the industry is still trying to figure out how delivery can be profitable for restaurants and delivery companies yet still appealing to consumers.

“The equilibrium of pricing and profit in this space has not found its center,” he said. “Someone has to shoulder the cot of delivery, and I don’t think we’ve settled on who that is."

