DALLAS — Delta Air Lines set records for passengers and revenue over the summer and benefitted from cheaper jet fuel, boosting its third-quarter profit 13% to $1.5 billion.
However, Delta offered a cautious fourth-quarter forecast that fell short of Wall Street expectations, and the airline's shares dropped Thursday.
CEO Ed Bastian said travel demand remains strong.
"It was a good summer at Delta, the busiest summer in our history," he said in an interview. "The consumer outlook is strong. Looking into the holiday period, the bookings look good."
Delta, however, was caught short on pilots this summer, leading to a record amount of overtime flying, according to the pilots' union. The airline is adding about 6,000 people a year to handle growing passenger traffic and replace up to 4,000 employees who leave or retire.