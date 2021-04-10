Column: You might get a letter from IRS about a mistake on your tax return

Look for letters that the IRS already sent to you, such as IRS Notice 1444 for the first Economic Impact Payment and IRS Notice 1444-B for the second EIP to document how much stimulus money you were sent.

If you threw those letters out or did not receive them, some taxpayers may be able to research any direct deposit money received by reviewing their bank statements for Economic Impact Payments.

Some people received an IRS Notice 1444-A last fall. That notice indicated that you could need to take action to receive money. It was mailed to people who typically aren't required to file federal income tax returns but may qualify for the first Economic Impact Payment.

And later this year, the IRS will send "Notice 1444-C, Your 2021 Economic Impact Payment." The IRS will mail letters to people who received a third Economic Impact Payment and you should keep this letter with your 2021 tax records.

When it comes to the Economic Impact Payments, money could have been sent via direct deposit, a paper check in the mail or a prepaid Visa debit card issued by MetaBank and sent in the mail. And yes, if it was lost somehow, the IRS has a method for tracing the money.