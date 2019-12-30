Netflix’s 10-Year 4,000% Rally Underlines Shift to Streaming

NEW YORK — Over the past 10 years, Netflix Inc. has led a revolution in the way the world consumes entertainment, and in doing so, it ruled over Wall Street.

The shares have soared nearly 4,100% since the end of 2009, a gain that at one point made Netflix a larger company than Walt Disney Co. by market value. No other S&P 500 component has experienced a return that approached anything like Netflix’s this decade; the second-best performer, MarketAxess Holdings, is up a comparably paltry 2,600%. The benchmark index itself is up about 190%, while the S&P 500 communication-services index is up less than 60%.

The advance reflects an industry-wide shift to streaming video, a trend that Netflix has been at the forefront of. While the company first introduced on-demand streaming in 2007, it became a central part of the company’s identity in early 2013 with the debut of “House of Cards,” a high-profile and big-budget political thriller that would go on for six seasons and be nominated for dozens of Emmy Awards. The bulk of the company’s decade-dominating surge came in the wake of the release.

