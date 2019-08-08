Nelnet saw its second-quarter earnings fall sharply compared with a year ago.
The Lincoln-based student finance company on Thursday reported net income of $24.6 million, or $0.61 per share, for the second quarter, compared with income of $49.4 million, or $1.21 per share, for the same period a year ago.
Nelnet said in a news release that its drop in earnings was due largely to changes in the fair values of derivative instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting.
Excluding adjustments for derivative instruments left Nelnet with second-quarter income of $52.8 million, or $1.32 per share, compared with $53.2 million, or $1.30 a share, a year ago.
Those results, despite being lower than a year ago, were considerably higher than financial analysts' predictions.
"We are pleased with the operating results and performance of our core businesses through the first half of 2019 and look forward to continuing our momentum by focusing on providing superior customer experiences, pursuing investment opportunities for diversification and growth, and recruiting and retaining talented team members," said Jeff Noordhoek, chief executive officer of Nelnet, in a written statement. "The integration of recent acquisitions has gone well and has positioned each company to serve their customers with great service."
The company said it was servicing more than $469.2 billion worth of student loans for the federal government as of June 30, down slightly from a year ago.
Allo Communications, which Nelnet bought more than three years ago, continued to lose money despite adding customers and increasing revenue.
For the second quarter of 2019, ALLO recognized a net loss of $4.9 million, compared with a net loss of $8.1 million for the same period in 2018.
"ALLO Communications completed major construction in Lincoln ahead of schedule and is experiencing strong demand for its products," Noordhoek said.