Millennials willing to compromise more to buy a home

Nationally, millennials are searching for more affordable starter home, according to the survey. A large majority are unlikely to make the recommended down payment of 20 percent, and they are much more prone to receive family help with an initial payment.

Among the challenges faced by young home buyers in the survey:

— More than 1 in 4 planning to buy this year have less than $1,000 in savings;

— About 1 in 4 owe more than $10,000 in debt, through student loans or credit cards, yet still expect to spend more than $200,000 on a home;

— Roughly 7 in 10 expect to have a down payment of less than 20 percent, the recommended amount. They also say saving up for a down payment is the biggest hurdle to owning a home.

Millennial home buyers are also more willing to take another job or ask family members for help on the initial payment.

While millennials struggle, older generations have found it easier to navigate the home buying experience, according to Clever. It makes sense because while 80% of millennial buyers were planning their first purchase, most older home shoppers had been through the process at least once, if not more.

