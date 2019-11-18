NEW YORK — The U.S. stock market inched higher Monday, the latest nudge in its record-setting, six-week run, as markets wait for the next development in trade talks between the United States and China.
All three major indexes edged above the all-time highs they set on Friday, though the seemingly placid moves masked plenty of churn going on underneath.
The market has been on a tear since early October, and indexes have been on a nearly uninterrupted run as worries about a possible recession have faded. Solid economic data, better corporate earnings than analysts expected and interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve have all helped.