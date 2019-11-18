{{featured_button_text}}
Replicas of Arturo Di Modica's "Charging Bull" are for sale on a street vendor's table outside the New York Stock Exchange. U.S. stocks moved broadly lower in morning trading Tuesday as investors again back away from technology companies. 

 Mary Altaffer, Associated Press

NEW YORK — The U.S. stock market inched higher Monday, the latest nudge in its record-setting, six-week run, as markets wait for the next development in trade talks between the United States and China.

All three major indexes edged above the all-time highs they set on Friday, though the seemingly placid moves masked plenty of churn going on underneath. 

The market has been on a tear since early October, and indexes have been on a nearly uninterrupted run as worries about a possible recession have faded. Solid economic data, better corporate earnings than analysts expected and interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve have all helped.

