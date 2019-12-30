Mark Cuban says cremation diamond company he backed isn’t a scam despite expert claims

Dallas billionaire investor Mark Cuban has denied that the cremation diamond company he backed on ABC’s “Shark Tank” in October is a scam, telling Page Six he’s a “big believer” in the product.

The Austin, Texas-based company Eterneva appeared on Shark Tank in October, promoting a company that would create diamonds from the ashes of customers’ loved ones. Cremation has already overtaken burial as the most common way to dispose of human remains in the U.S., and it’s expected to be more common than burial worldwide by 2020.

Shortly after Cuban bought 9% of the business for $600,000, diamond expert and gemologist Grant Mobley publicly accused Eterneva of being “nothing more than a scam.”

“While these companies may be manufacturing synthetic diamonds that look similar to natural diamonds, they are not using ashes from your loved ones to do so,” Mobley told Page Six in October. “In fact, the carbon that is left over from cremation is not near enough to produce a synthetic diamond and not in the correct form.”