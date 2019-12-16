Live Nation faces Justice Department action over ticketing practices

Live Nation Entertainment, the world’s largest concert promoter, is about to face Justice Department legal action over its ticketing practices.

The U.S. Department of Justice is preparing to take on the Beverly Hills-based live music giant over allegedly coercing concert venues into working with its Ticketmaster division, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Representatives for Live Nation and the Justice Department declined to comment Friday.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the impending action, which is expected to claim that Live Nation violated terms of its 2010 settlement with the government that allowed it to complete its controversial merger with Ticketmaster.

The settlement to clear the $889 million deal placed conditions on the company that officials said would ensure fair competition in the ticketing marketplace. For one thing, Live Nation was prohibited from retaliating against venue owners that decided to defect to competitors.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The combination of the two companies made Live Nation a colossus with tentacles in multiple areas of the music industry, including concert promotion, ticketing and artist management.