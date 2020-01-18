Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids blasts ‘golden parachute’ for fired Boeing CEO

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

She said she’s not ready to discuss what legislation lawmakers may pursue to tighten regulations while the investigation is ongoing.

In the meantime, Kansas’ economy will take a hit. Wichita is heavily reliant on jobs at Spirit AeroSystems, whose success is tied to Boeing in general and the 737 Max, which generates half of the company’s revenue.

Since Spirit halted production, the company has announced that more than a fifth of the workers at its Wichita plant (2,800) will lose their jobs in January and February. Spirit’s CEO and President Tom Gentile has signaled that more layoffs are coming if the 737 Max stays grounded much longer.

In another blow to the company this week, Moody’s Investors Service downgraded its debt rating to junk-bond status because of the 737 Max debacle, noting that its earnings and cash flow will likely remain weakened for the next two years. Boeing is also being considered for a downgrade, the Moody’s statement on Spirit said.

If Spirit workers aren’t rehired by 2021, the Wichita area economy could lose an estimated $220 million from the loss of their salaries alone.

Smaller Wichita companies, such as Cox Machine, have also had to make cuts.