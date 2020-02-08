Jeff Bezos sells $1.8 billion of Amazon stock in two days after surge

LONDON — In the 15 years after Amazon.com Inc. went public in 1997, Jeff Bezos sold about a fifth of the company for roughly $2 billion. In just the past week, he sold 0.2% of the retailer for $1.8 billion.

Bezos offloaded 905,456 Amazon shares over three days last week under a pre-arranged trading plan, according to filings. That brings his total stock sales to about $12 billion, with two-thirds of those occurring in the past four years, according to calculations by Bloomberg.

The scale of the recent sales — including $2 billion in 2017 and $2.8 billion in 2019 — partly reflects Amazon’s soaring valuation, which closed above $1 trillion for the first time on Tuesday. That means Bezos’s remaining 11% stake is worth $116 billion.

Their size and frequency though also reflects the changing needs of his increasingly public profile.

In the past few years, he’s had a style makeover and rarely been out of the headlines since he and MacKenzie Bezos divorced in 2019. That includes hitting the red carpet with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, hosting a bash at his Washington mansion for the political and financial elite, and even being part of an international controversy after the incendiary claim that the crown prince of Saudi Arabia was involved in hacking his phone.