In ‘Boeing town,’ local businesses worry about 737 Max assembly line stoppage

“There’s a lot more to Renton than just one industry,” City of Renton spokeswoman Preeti Shridhar said. “But we want to see Boeing healthy. That’s good for all of us.”

Still, news of the shutdown hit locally owned businesses hard.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At Sub Shop #8, owner Kiet Lei said the lunch spot could lose about 50% of its customers. For the past few months, he’s heard from patrons who talked about being redeployed to Moses Lake and Everett. They were concerned about the moves and whether they would be laid off, he said. Many are longtime customers — the younger Boeing workers generally go to The Landing, he added.

“We’re lucky, because we own the building, and my family comes to help keep costs down,” he said. “We’re trying to save some money, because we don’t know what will happen in the next few months.”

Torero’s, a Mexican restaurant at The Landing, may have to downsize or find other ways to cut costs, said assistant manager Adrian Rodriguez. About 90% of its lunch customers are Boeing employees and 65% of its dinner customers work at the facility. The restaurant may also try more marketing to attract non-Boeing customers, he added.