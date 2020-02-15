Here’s why many older Americans aren’t seeing higher pay

Other experts suggest that an excess labor supply could be holding down their pay gains. Baby boomers peaked at 78.8 million in 1999, and up until 2019, they were the largest living adult generation, according to Pew Research.

“Economists have long seen that the pay increases for boomers has always been a little less than expected, given their skill level and given their occupation,” Ghilarducci says. “Naturally, that’s just the size of the cohort.”

But amid eroding pension plans and rising Medicare premiums, older Americans know they have less of a choice. They’re therefore “desperate to stay in the labor force,” Ghilarducci adds.

Just as students who graduate with a large sum of debt can’t be choosy about where they work, older Americans are more likely to stay in the labor market because they know they need the money, she says. It ultimately reduces their bargaining power.