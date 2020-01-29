Grounded jet sends Boeing to first annual loss in 2 decades

Calhoun said Wednesday he appreciated Dickson's comments, but they wouldn't cause him to change Boeing's projection of regulatory approval by midyear because Dickson could change his tune in a month.

Calhoun insisted the Max “is a sound airplane" that will be safer than ever after extensive tests and scrutiny by the FAA. He said passengers will fly on it once they see pilots get on board.

“Airplanes unfortunately have gone down before,” he told reporters. “People take a breath and wonder whether they'll ever fly one again ... and then slowly and steadily, they do.”

Boeing won't change the name of the plane either, as President Donald Trump and others have suggested. “I'm not going to market my way out of this,” Calhoun told CNBC.

Boeing has been embarrassed in recent weeks by the disclosure of years-old internal messages in which test pilots and other key employees raised safety concerns about the Max — even saying they wouldn't put their families on it — while the plane was in development and testing.