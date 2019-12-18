Governor: Kansas may have to help pay Spirit workers

WICHITA, Kan. — Kansas may have to help pay workers at a company that makes fuselages for the grounded Boeing 737 Max if the planes don't return to the sky soon, Gov. Laura Kelly said.

Kelly said she talked with Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems CEO Tom Gentile on Tuesday, one day after Boeing announced that it was temporarily halting production of the 737 Max as it struggles to get approval from regulators to put the plane back in the air.

Although the jet has been grounded since March following a pair of deadly crashes, Spirit has continued to build 737 Max fuselages as well as parts for other planes. It now has dozens of the fuselages lined up on a tarmac near the company’s south Wichita factory.

Kelly said Gentile is optimistic that production of the aircraft will resume soon and that he told her he’s not expecting to have to lay off workers.

“They will need to do some modifications of their work schedules and whatnot,” she said. “What I’ve told Tom was that I’ve already gotten my secretary of labor together with my secretary of commerce and they will be working with Spirit to bring all the resources that the state does have to offer to the table to help Spirit get through this.”